World Telecom Day (WTISD), 2025: From Progress to Challenges

Every year on May 17, the world observes World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), a moment to recognize how far we’ve come in connecting humanity—and how far we still have to go. First celebrated on May 17, 1969, the day was established by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) to mark its founding and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention on May 17, 1865. In 2025, this occasion holds added significance as the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) commemorates its 160th anniversary. From the advent of the telegraph in 1865 to today’s AI-powered networks, telecommunications have shaped the fabric of modern life.

From phone in your hand to satellites in the sky, every time we make a call, send a text, turn on the Radio, watch TV, use GPS, access the internet, check the weather, or view satellite images we rely on vital services coordinated by the ITU. As the United Nations’ specialized agency for digital technologies, the ITU plays a pivotal role in connecting the world through spectrum management, setting global standards, and working to bridge the digital divide.

From telegraph to the transformative digital technologies of today, the field of telecommunications has revolutionized how we communicate. What began as a means to send messages across long distances has evolved into a powerful tool for economic development, emergency relief, and technological innovation. Today, mobile technologies and services support over 7 billion connections worldwide. When considering IoT devices, the total number of connections exceeds 13.7 billion, according to GSMA’s Live Report. These services contribute approximately 5.8% to the global GDP, amounting to $6.5 trillion, with projections indicating the figure will rise to $11 trillion (8.4% of global GDP) by 2030.

Globally, with a population of 8.22 billion (42% of rural and 58% urban residents with a gender ratio 49.73% females and 50.27 % males), 71% are unique mobile subscribers (5.8 billion people), and 60% (4.7 billion) access mobile internet. Although Smartphone adoption has reached 80%, 20% still rely on basic feature phones. These numbers reflect both significant progress and persistent gaps in digital access.

In Pakistan, the telecommunications landscape shows positive growth. The country now boasts more than 197 million mobile subscribers with 80.3% teledensity and 147 million broadband subscribers, translating to a 59.83% penetration rate. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) ) is not just a regulator—it has played a key role in driving digital inclusion efforts, working to bridge the digital gender divide and address issues such as e-waste, child abuse, and other challenges through collaborations with global organizations like the United Nations, ITU, SATRC, GSMA, UNESCO, and the Alliance for Affordable Internet (A4AI). This illustrates that Pakistan remains on the path of sustainable and inclusive digital growth.

We live in an era where the number of mobile connections now surpasses the global population. At first glance, this may seem like a triumph of access—but this statistic masks a deeper truth: connectivity alone does not equate to inclusion. To fully realize the promise of “technology for all and for good,” we must confront persistent disparities in access, affordability, digital literacy, and infrastructure. At the same time, we face rapidly growing challenges such as e-waste, child exploitation, cyberbullying, cybersecurity threats, fake news, disinformation, misinformation, and the need for responsible AI governance. Most critically, we must address the enduring digital gender divide, which is the central theme of WTISD 2025.

Let’s be honest— while steps have been taken to address these issues, are they truly sufficient? We must move beyond general calls for safe spaces and equal opportunities and take targeted, bold actions that prioritize vulnerable communities—especially women, children, and those living in underserved or unserved areas. True digital inclusion requires more than access; it demands equity, safety, and empowerment for all, regardless of gender or geography.

Despite billions of devices in use, millions of women and girls—especially in low- and middle-income countries—remain offline. Globally, 70% of men are using the Internet, compared with 65% of women. This means there are 189 million more men than women using the Internet. In 2024, women were 17% less likely than men to use mobile internet, according to ITU data. In rural and marginalized communities, the gap is even wider. The consequences are profound. Without access to digital tools, women miss out on educational, economic, and social opportunities. This gap is not just an issue of fairness—it is a barrier to shared prosperity.

Governments can take practical steps to close this divide. These may include: Revising telecom license conditions to prioritize women’s access; Using Universal Service Funds to provide incentives for mobile devices and SIM card ownership; Offering digital literacy programs, particularly for remote or underserved areas; and collaborating with civil society, media, and academia to raise awareness and change perceptions.

Another mounting concern is the growing issue of electronic waste (e-waste). Technology also has an environmental cost. In 2022 alone, the world generated a staggering 62 billion kg of e-waste, but only 22.3% was formally collected and recycled. Without responsible disposal, harmful materials like lead, mercury, and plastic contribute to pollution, health hazards, and economic loss. The ITU set a target for 50% of countries to have e-waste legislation by 2023, yet only 42% have achieved this.

Current figures highlight a significant challenge in managing e-waste, including inadequate data collection, widespread informal recycling practices, and a lack of meaningful legislation and public awareness campaigns. To effectively address these issues, immediate steps can be taken. For instance, strengthening manufacturers’ take-back policies—with appropriate incentives—can encourage responsible collection and disposal. Additionally, establishing model recycling plants, whether managed by governments, manufacturers, or other stakeholders, would provide a scalable framework for proper e-waste management. At the same time, it is essential to launch public awareness campaigns to educate communities about the importance of responsible disposal and the health risks of improper e-waste handling.

While the figures suggest progress, it is crucial to ask critical questions: Who is still excluded from the digital revolution? Who lacks the tools to succeed in a connected world? As we edge deeper into the age of 5G, IoT, AI, and quantum technologies, the focus must remain on ensuring that every person—regardless of gender, geography, or income—can participate fully in the digital future in a safe environment.

WTISD 2025 is more than a celebration; it is a global call to action. It reminds us that while technology has connected billions, millions are still waiting to be heard. Governments, private sector leaders, NGOs, and individuals must come together to expand access, build inclusive digital services, and invest in sustainable infrastructure.

From the telegraph to transformation, our digital journey has redefined human possibility, Connectivity is a starting point—not a finish line. In the end, true progress isn’t measured by how many are connected—but by how meaningfully they are empowered. The journey continues….

Note: The article is written under the guidance of Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Director (Enforcement), PTA Zonal Office, Lahore.

Also Read: Zong 4G reaffirms its commitment to Pakistan this World Telecommunication and Information Society Day