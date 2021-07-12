Blockchain is a mechanism of recording data in such a way that makes it pretty tough or even impossible to change, hack, or cheat the system. Recently, blockchain technology became the center of attention as WorldCall Telecom Limited (WTL) came in commercial partnership with the World Mobile Group (WMG) for the deployment of a blockchain service management solution.

WorldCall Telecom Collaborates With WMG to Deploy Blockchain Service Management Solution

The company made an announcement regarding blockchain-secured solution deployment via a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). The basic aim behind the deployment of blockchain technology is to render affordable broadband connectivity across the country along with WTL’s existing projects.

According to the company, the subscribers would be added to the digital landscape via an identification number. Furthermore, the e-Wallet would be protected via authentication protocols. In a statement, WTL said,

Subscribers would join the digital economy eco-system and, using this unique Digital ID, all forms of on-demand services targeting education, health, and other service sectors can be launched. WTL is currently undertaking an aggressive roll-out with ‘Fiber To The Home’ (FTTH) and ‘Broadband for All’ projects.

Moreover, the WMG solution creates channels of network monetization with telecom operators thus leaving an integral part of the value chain.

With its fiber-optic infrastructure and network connectivity already in place, subscriber signup and connectivity would be significantly higher in its current FTTH and Broadband for All projects. Through the use of this technology, WTL would target a revenue upside from its broadband connectivity and augment its revenue streams with minimal costs.

The step is taken at a time when the country is on the track of adopting digital technologies amid the pandemic that has further provided a digital push. According to the Pakistan Stock Exchanges website, WTL generated a profit of Rs83 million in the 6 month period that was completed in June 2020.

Check out? Pakistan’s IT Sector Outperformed all other Sectors with18.85% Growth in Foreign Exchange Reserves



