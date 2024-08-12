World’s First 8TB Micro SD Card Unveiled at a Storage Conference

Remember when people used floppy disks for storing and transferring data? The disk could hardly store 1-2 Mbs of data. Who would have thought after two decades or so, we would see microSD cards with storage in terabytes? Well, it’s true as Western Digital recently unveiled the world’s first 8TB SD card and a 16TB external SSD at the 2024 Future of Memory and Storage Conference.

The newly announced SanDisk 8TB SDUC UHS-I SD card and 16TB SanDisk Desk Drive external SSD will surely attract consumers and professionals alike. The 8TB SD card supports speeds of up to 100 Mbps and features the Secure Digital Ultra Capacity (SDUC) standard.

This card is designed for high-capacity consumer devices and complements its predecessor, SanDisk 4TB MicroSD. The company hasn’t announced the price of the product. However, to give you an idea, Western Digital’s 1TB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I card is currently available for $139 on Amazon. Given their advanced specifications, a high price is certainly expected.

These new storage solutions mark a notable advancement in the storage sector, emphasizing Western Digital’s continued innovation in expandable storage. These storage devices could prove to be fruitful for professional photographers and videographers who need extensive storage space for high-resolution media files.

