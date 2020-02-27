The World’s 15 Most Used Social Media Platforms

In the last decade or so, the social media has penetrated in almost every corner of the world. We are living in a world with more than seven billion people. Among them there are 3.80 billion active social media users. So, that’s a pretty huge number. Due to which people have become more interconnected than ever before. It is witnessing a 10% increase each year. Therefore, I am going to quote a list of 15 most used social media platforms in the world.

Biggest social Media Platforms in the world as of 2020

Here’s the list.

1. Facebook:

Facebook Inc. is an American social media website. It is one of the first social media website in the world. Also, it is considered as the most popular social media platform in the world. The website was established in 2004 and owned by Mark Zuckerburg. Facebook is the most-used social media site in the world. Currently, facebook has 2,449 million active social media users in the world.

2. YouTube:

YouTube is an American video-sharing platform. It was founded in 2005. You can find videos of any sort in this social media platform. I consider it the best social media networking site for watching and uploading videos. You can also make your channel and make money at home. The YouTube has 2,000 million active social media users in the world.

3. WhatsApp:

WhatsApp is another famous social media platform. It was initiated in 2009. Lately, Facebook has purchased the whatsapp messenger. Whatsapp is basically designed for chating and calling. You can also post stories of your daily life. The popular social media site has 1,600 active social media users in the world.

4. FB Messenger:

FB messenger is basically an extension of Facebook. You can chat with your friends on this platform. It is a lightweight app where you can send or receive message in an instant. FB messenger has 1,300 million active social media users in the world.

5. WeChat:

WeChat is a Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app developed by sino company Tencent. It was initiated 2011. And gradually became the most popular social media site in China. WeChat has 1,151 million active social media users.

6. Instagram:

Instagram is another popular social media site owned by Facebook Inc. It is a photo and video sharing social media platform. Currently, Instagram has 1,000 million active social media users.

7. Tik Tok:

Tik Tok is Chinese based social media site. It is a video-sharing social media platform. You can post different short mobile movies with different exciting affects. Tik Tok was initiated in 2016 and has 800 million active social media users in the world.

8. QQ:

QQ is an instant messaging software service and web portal developed by the Chinese company, Tencent. It was initiated in 1999. QQ is one of the most popular social media site in China. The website has 731 million active social media users in the world.

9. QZone:

QZone is another social media website based in China. It is a multi-role website. For example, you can write blogs, send photos and even listen to the music. QZone has about 517 million active social media users in the world.

10. Sina Weibo:

Sina Weibo is a Chinese microblogging social website. It was started by Sina Corporation on 14th August, 2009. It is currently one of the biggest social media platforms in China. The website has 497 million active social media users in the world.

11. REDDIT:

Reddit is a US-based social news , web content rating, and discussion website. It was launched in 2005 and owned by Steve Huffman. The headquarter of REDDIT is present in San Francisco. Currently, the website has 430 million active social media users in the world.

12. Snapchat:

Snapchat is another social media website in the world. It is a US-based website. Snapchat allows you to send messages and post stories in public as well. Any story or message fades away in 24 hours, if not saved. The website has 382 million active social media users in the world.

Check out?15 Best Keyboards for Android to Improve your Typing [2020 Updated]

13. Twitter:

Twitter is considered as the most authentic social media website. Here you can post any thought related to contemporary circumstances. You can also check what’s happening around the world. Twitter has around 340 million active social media users in the world.

14. Pintrest:

Pinterest is a US-based social media web and mobile application company. It was launched in 2010. Currently, the website has around 322 million active users in the world.

15. Kuaishou:

Kuaishou is a Chinese based video sharing application, designed by Beijing Kuaishou Technology Co., Ltd. Along with China, it has also earned considerable popularity in other markets as well. The social media app has 316 million active users in the world.

Source:

KEPIOS