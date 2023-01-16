Worm Game: Google’s first and final Stadia title The last game for Google Stadia is an explosion of colors and worms.

Advertisement

Google Stadia is set to close on January 18, 2023, but it has one more surprise in store for fans: a fresh new title called Worm Game. This bright, odd-looking Snake-like has the uncommon distinction of being Stadia’s first and final game.

It was created to evaluate the platform’s cloud streaming functionality, with engineers using it as a reference to gauge internet connection, latency, and other developments. While the game is pretty unpolished (it has poor visuals, an awful user interface, and primitive gameplay), it’s an intriguing legacy of Stadia’s ambitious development.

Advertisement

‘Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world,’ Google said upon releasing Worm Game. ‘[It’s] a humble title we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before our 2019 public launch, right through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a LOT of time playing it, and we thought we’d share it with you.’

“Thank you for playing, and for everything.”

Advertisement

Players will only have a few days to try out Worm Game before the entire streaming platform and its unique catalogue of games is taken down. Plans to keep titles that are only available on Stadia are unknown at this time, and it’s quite probable that they will vanish once the service is discontinued.

Worm Game serves as a final memory of Google Stadia’s brief reign

When it was launched in late 2019, the service failed to make a significant impression, despite changing player demands and preferences. A small game library, an unpopular revenue model, non-functionality in certain places, and the requirement for fast internet all led to the service’s slow, final demise.

Advertisement

Those who are still using Google Stadia will have until January 18, 2023, to finish their experience and move on to Worm Game before it all goes away.

Also Read: Hurry up Transfer Your Games, Google Stadia is Shutting Down Soon