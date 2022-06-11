WWDC 2022: Apple Daddy, a meme template, editable messages and more

This year’s Apple WWDC didn’t deliver the AR/VR announcement we were hoping for, but it was still a memorable event. The majority of this was due to Craig Federighi’s outstanding emceeing and a screenshot begging to be meme-ed.

However, there were some exciting moments related to the event’s purpose, such as some major software upgrades and an overall focus on privacy.

Here’s everything you need to know about WWDC 2022.

Dedicated to Apple Daddy

First and foremost, we must honour the man who carried this event on his back, because the majority of it was actually quite boring. Craig Federighi is Apple’s vice president of software engineering, and he should quit his day job because he has charisma with a capital “C.” What happened to his talk show?

iOS 16

Now for the official announcements. The latest iPhone operating system was unveiled at today’s event. The ability to edit or undo iMessages is one feature that has already sparked interest on the internet. If only this had been available to Roman Roy from Succession.

watchOS 9

All-around improvements to watchOS elevate the Apple Watch to the forefront of the fitness tracking game. Improved motion sensors to identify and track different types of movements, detailed sleep tracking, and AFib and heart-rate monitoring are among the new features.

MacBook Air

Today, Apple announced significant improvements to the MacBook Air, beginning with performance. The new Macbook Air is the first Mac to feature Apple’s most powerful processor, the M2. The Air also has a new body design, a larger screen, and weighs only 2.7 pounds.