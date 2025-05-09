The official X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Ministry of Economic Affairs has been successfully recovered from the control of hackers, as confirmed by a spokesperson today. The account had been compromised last night in what authorities are describing as a cyberattack orchestrated by hostile elements. The hackers reportedly posted misleading and provocative content related to India-Pakistan tensions, aimed at defaming Pakistan on the international stage and stirring unnecessary conflict.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs, in collaboration with other government agencies and cybersecurity teams, swiftly responded to the incident. According to the spokesperson, a coordinated effort was launched immediately after the breach was detected, ensuring the malicious content was removed and the account was secured. “This nefarious plot to malign Pakistan’s reputation has been thwarted through effective teamwork and quick action,” the spokesperson stated.

Authorities have assured the public that investigations are underway to identify the perpetrators behind the cyberattack. Enhanced cybersecurity protocols are being put in place across government digital platforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The ministry has expressed gratitude to its partners in cybersecurity and law enforcement for their prompt support and has vowed to maintain strict digital security standards moving forward.