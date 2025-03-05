X is significantly updating its Communities feature, allowing users to engage more effectively in topic-based discussions. X Communities get a Reddit-Like makeover with new sorting and visibility options. The latest update enhances accessibility and customization, making it easier for users to navigate and interact within these groups.

X Communities Get a Reddit-Like Makeover with New Sorting and Visibility Options

Previously, users could access their Communities through a tab on X’s homepage. Now, tabs for popular Communities are pinned at the top of the app’s homepage alongside the “For You” feed and other Lists. This change provides more visibility to Communities, encouraging users to engage in discussions more frequently.

To improve user experience, X has introduced new sorting options. Users can now customize their Community timelines based on Trending, New, or Popular content. Additionally, a filtering option lets users view only their own posts and replies within a Community, making it easier to track personal contributions.

One of the most notable additions is the ability to sort popular posts by specific time frames, including day, week, month, year, or all-time. This functionality mirrors Reddit’s sorting options, making it easier for users to find relevant discussions based on recency or overall popularity.

Before this update, users could only sort Community posts by Trending, Most Recent, and Most Liked, which provided limited control over content visibility. The new update adds much-needed granularity, allowing users to refine their browsing experience and discover relevant content more effectively.

Availability and Expansion

Currently, these enhancements are available to users on the iOS version of the X app. According to an announcement from an X engineer, the company is working on rolling out the updates to the web and Android versions soon.

This update is part of X’s broader effort to revamp its Communities feature, making the platform more appealing for focused discussions. Last month, X expanded the visibility of Community posts, ensuring that a user’s contributions within a Community would be seen by their followers and others across the platform. Additionally, X removed reply restrictions, allowing anyone to engage with Community posts, which further boosts participation.

Strategic Implications for X and AI Development

Beyond improving user engagement, X Communities may serve a strategic purpose for the company. By creating more structured discussion groups, X could leverage user-generated content to aid in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Data from Community discussions could be useful for companies training AI models, and it may also contribute to AI advancements at xAI, the artificial intelligence company owned by X’s CEO, Elon Musk.

With these updates, X is taking steps to position Communities as a core part of its platform. By improving navigation, customization, and visibility, X hopes to attract more users and foster deeper conversations—while potentially using this data to fuel AI innovations.

