X Community Notes Feature is Rolling out in Pakistan – Learn More!

The South Asia Index today revealed that X is going to launch Community Notes features in Pakistan. The feature enables users to add context and fact-checking to potentially misleading tweets, including a post, image, or video. Community Notes were initially rolled out in 2021 and became widely used in 2023.

On its help center, X describes Community Notes as follows:

Community Notes seeks to create a more informed world by allowing people on X to easily add context to potentially misleading posts. Moreover, contributors will be able to leave notes on any post, and if an adequate number of contributors with diverse points of view consider that note helpful, then it will be publicly shown on a post.

Community Notes can only be added by contributors on the platform with eligible accounts. For eligibility, users of social network X must have a history of using the platform for at least six months, maintain a clean record without rule violations for a year, possess a verified phone number from a trusted carrier, and ensure that the provided phone number is not linked to other Community Notes accounts.

If an account meets these criteria, X urges them to engage in good faith, contribute constructively to promote understanding, and be accommodating, even towards those with different opinions. Upon completion of the required form, X will incorporate eligible users into a list along with other sign-ups and inform them once their accounts have successfully entered the program.

Also read:

X Faces Wrath of EU in illegal Content Investigation