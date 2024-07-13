X Explores Dislike Button for Replies: A New Era of User Feedback

According to the latest reports, X (formerly Twitter) is once again experimenting with a “dislike” button, particularly for replies. This potential feature will allow users to flag unhelpful comments, improving the quality of conversations on the platform. It is pertinent to mention that there has been no official confirmation regarding the X Dislike button yet. However, recent updates to the iOS app hint at the upcoming introduction of a downvote button.

X Dislike Button: A New Approach to User Feedback

The proposed downvote button, portrayed as a broken heart icon, will sit alongside the existing heart-shaped “like” button. This icon was found within the app’s code. It hints at a more subtle system of ranking replies based on user feedback. By allowing users to downvote unhelpful comments, X aims to push less valuable content down the thread, providing more meaningful conversations.

The idea of a dislike button is not new for X. Back in 2021, the platform tested both “like” and “dislike” options for all posts. However, this experiment was put on hold before Elon Musk’s acquisition. Under Musk’s leadership, the concept seems to be making a comeback, with an advanced focus on enhancing user interaction.

Aaron Perris, a reverse engineer on X uncovered these developments. Earlier this month, Perris discovered code within the iOS app indicating a downvote feature. Recently, he shared additional findings, including image files representing the broken heart icon and clearer references to the downvote functionality. Perris’s screenshots disclose prompts within the app asking users to confirm a downvote with messages like “Do you want to downvote this post?” and “Downvote this post.” The use of the term “posts” instead of just “replies” raises questions about whether X is considering expanding the downvote feature to all content or limiting it to replies.

The introduction of a dislike button will bring several benefits. It may discourage users from posting inflammatory or low-quality content to yield negative reactions. Moreover, this will foster a more positive and constructive environment on the platform. However, the feature also poses challenges, such as the potential for misuse or targeted downvoting campaigns against particular users or opinions.