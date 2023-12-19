X Faces Wrath of EU in illegal Content Investigation

Finally, after weeks of speculation, the European Union (EU) has formally announced that it suspects X of breaking its rules in areas including countering illegal content and misinformation. The alleged infringements were publicized by Digital Commissioner Thierry Breton on the social media platform. In addition, the Commissioner said X was also suspected of breaching its obligations on transparency. On the other hand, X said it was “cooperating with the regulatory process.”

In a statement, X said that it was “important that this process remain free of political influence and follow the law.” “X is focused on creating a safe and inclusive environment for all users on our platform while protecting freedom of expression, and we will continue to work tirelessly towards this goal,” it added.

These can be counted as the first formal proceedings launched under the Digital Services Act (DSA). Introduced by the EU, the act is a collection of strict new rules for big tech firms. The DSA places extra obligations on major tech firms to safeguard users against extreme content. If they fail to do so, they may have to pay huge fines or be suspended.

“Today, we opened formal proceedings against X based on several suspected infringements of the Digital Services Act,” EU Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said. “The opening of proceedings means that the Commission will now investigate X’s systems and policies related to certain suspected infringements. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.”

On the other hand, in a post on X, Musk asked EU industry chief Thierry Breton if the same action was being taken against other social platforms as well.

“Because if you have those issues with this platform, and none are perfect, the others are much worse,” he added.

Back in October, the EU said it was probing X over the probable spread of terrorist and violent content and hate speech subsequent to the Hamas attack on Israel. At that time, X assured that it had removed hundreds of Hamas-affiliated accounts from the platform.

Also read:

X in Trouble Again Following Max Schrems Accusations