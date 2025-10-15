X Introduces New Features to Revive Engagement and Fight Spam Under Product Head Nikita Bier

X (formerly Twitter) is introducing a series of updates aimed at boosting user engagement and addressing long-standing issues on the platform, as the company continues its efforts to regain momentum under the leadership of its new Head of Product, Nikita Bier.

The updates, which range from improved creator tools to enhanced account transparency, reflect Bier’s strategy to make X more user-friendly while tackling spam and bot activity that have long plagued the platform.

Cross-Platform Drafts and Smarter Profile Details

Among the most notable changes is the long-requested ability to sync drafts across mobile and web versions of the app. Users will now be able to start composing a post on one device and finish it on another — a small but meaningful change for creators.

Currently, the feature is available only on iOS, and media attachments do not yet sync, but Bier confirmed that broader functionality is in development.

X is also experimenting with expanded profile information to improve account authenticity. New details such as account creation date, location, and username history may soon appear on user profiles to help audiences better assess credibility.

“When you read content on X, you should be able to verify its authenticity,” Bier explained, adding that the new transparency features will first appear on select X staff profiles for testing.

While some users have voiced privacy concerns about location visibility, X says it is exploring ways to give users more control over what information is displayed.

Crackdown on Bots and Rewarding Original Creators

The platform’s renewed emphasis on authenticity comes alongside ongoing efforts to combat automated accounts. Bier revealed that X removed around 1.7 million bot accounts last week alone, which is part of a continuing crackdown that began after Elon Musk acquired the company in 2022.

At the same time, Bier said X is exploring new ways to reward creators who spark viral conversations or global trends, suggesting that future payout models may include incentives for originality and the impact of engagement.

With only about 20% of users posting regularly on the platform, X’s active creators remain central to its survival and growth.

Revising Link Penalties and Testing “X Lite”

In another significant shift, X plans to review how posts containing external links are ranked in the feed. Currently, such posts face reduced visibility, a move initially designed to discourage traffic redirection. Bier indicated that this policy is being reconsidered.

“Starting next week, we’ll be testing a new way to share and engage with web links on X. The goal is to ensure all content on the platform has equal visibility,” he said.

If implemented successfully, the change could make X a more appealing platform for publishers and journalists, whose reach was previously limited by link-related algorithmic penalties.

Meanwhile, the company is expanding testing for “X Lite,” a streamlined Android experience aimed at improving performance and accessibility. The lighter version is currently available to Premium subscribers for early feedback.

Bier maintains that these updates are part of a larger strategy to revive user growth and engagement. Although X has yet to release official user figures, Bier claims the platform’s download numbers have been trending upward in recent months.

As X continues to reinvent itself, these incremental updates suggest a deliberate push to make the platform both more transparent and more rewarding for those who create and share content — a balancing act between openness, privacy, and monetization in the Musk era.

