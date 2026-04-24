X Is Shutting Down Its Communities Feature – Here’s Why

X is shutting down its Communities feature, marking the end of an idea that once aimed to bring users together around shared interests. Communities were introduced in 2021, back when the platform was still known as Twitter. The goal was simple: create smaller spaces within the larger social network where people could connect, discuss topics, and build groups based on common passions.

However, the feature did not work out as planned. According to the company, very few users actually engaged with Communities. In fact, less than 0.4% of users actively used them. Despite this low usage, Communities created a large number of problems. They were responsible for a huge share of spam, scams, and harmful content on the platform. This imbalance made them difficult and time-consuming to manage.

X Is Shutting Down Its Communities Feature After Low Usage and Spam Issues

X’s head of product, Nikita Bier, explained that Communities took up a significant portion of the team’s time, sometimes as much as half of their weekly efforts. This meant fewer resources were available to improve other parts of the platform. Over time, it became clear that the cost of maintaining Communities was much higher than the value they provided.

Another issue was how Communities were being used. Instead of serving as genuine discussion spaces, many became tools for promoting outside content. Some users created Communities to drive traffic to other platforms or to share short clips of videos for profit. This shifted the purpose of the feature away from meaningful interaction and toward marketing and monetization.

There were a few successful Communities, but they were rare. The company acknowledged that some users did find value in these groups. However, the overall performance of the feature did not justify keeping it alive. As a result, X decided to remove Communities entirely.

The shutdown is scheduled for May 6, 2026. Community administrators have been given time to move their members to alternative options within the platform. One of these options is XChat, a messaging service that the company is now focusing on heavily. Group chats in XChat will allow users to share joinable links, making it easier to bring people together in a simpler way. These chats can support hundreds of members and may expand further in the near future.

X is not completely abandoning the idea of community interaction. Instead, it is changing its approach. New features like Custom Timelines are being introduced to help users follow topics they care about in a more personalized way. These timelines allow users to organize their feeds based on interests, without needing separate group spaces.

The company has also been releasing updates at a fast pace, adding features like voice messages, improved photo editing, and better content controls. This shows a clear shift toward building tools that are easier to manage and more widely useful.