X Makes Likes Private for All Users to Enhance Online Privacy

In a significant update, X (formerly known as Twitter) is making likes mostly private for all users. This move aims to allow users to “like posts without getting attacked for doing so,” as stated by Elon Musk, the company’s CEO. The change follows instances where people caught public figures and politicians liking salacious or controversial tweets, leading to public relations crises. The platform initially introduced the ability to hide the likes tab as an exclusive feature for X Premium subscribers last year, with the tagline, “keep spicy likes private.”

X’s Engineering account announced this new policy. Moreover, the roll out will begin this week. With this update, users will no longer be able to see who has liked someone else’s post. This means that likes will no longer be a public affair, thereby reducing the risk of public figures and ordinary users facing backlash for their likes on sensitive or controversial content. However, users will still have access to metrics on their posts, including who liked their tweets and the total like count.

The decision to make likes private for all users marks a departure from the platform’s previous strategy, which used the likes privacy feature as a selling point for its premium subscription service. This shift could potentially impact the value proposition of X Premium, as the platform had introduced various subscription tiers to mitigate financial challenges, particularly after a sharp decline in advertising revenue last year.

X Premium’s subscription tiers include the Premium+ option, which costs $16 per month and offers an ad-free experience. There is also a more affordable tier at $3 per month, which does not include the blue checkmark that signifies verified status on the platform. By making likes private for everyone, X may need to rethink its subscription benefits to maintain its appeal to paying customers.

This update reflects a broader trend in social media where platforms are increasingly prioritizing user privacy and control over their interactions. By removing the visibility of likes, X aims to create a more comfortable environment for users to engage with content without fear of judgment or backlash. This change is particularly relevant in today’s digital age, where online actions are often scrutinized and can have significant real-world consequences.

Overall, X’s decision to make likes private represents a meaningful step towards enhancing user privacy and fostering a safer online environment. As the platform continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see how this change impacts user behaviour and engagement. For now, users can look forward to a more private and less contentious way to interact with content on X.

