X’s New VPN Indicator Could Expose Trolls and Reduce Foreign Influence on the Platform

Social media platform X is rolling out new profile features designed to give users more context about who they are interacting with online. Among the upcoming updates is an indicator that will reveal if an account is using a VPN to mask its true location, alongside other account information like account creation date, location, and username changes over time.

The new features will be accessible through a dedicated “About this profile” section. Users can tap on a profile to view these details, offering greater transparency and potentially making it easier to identify bots, troll accounts, and manipulator profiles that are often designed to spread divisive content or amplify foreign influence campaigns.

Transparency to Counter Influence Operations

Foreign influence operations have long exploited social media platforms to sway public opinion and destabilize governments. With X reportedly lowering moderation buffers to allow for more free speech, the platform has become a larger target for such activity. The addition of VPN usage indicators and expanded account info aims to give users a clearer picture of who is posting and why, potentially reducing the impact of foreign influence.

How It Will Work

Account info available: account creation date, location, username changes

VPN indicator: signals if an account is using a VPN

Access point: new “About this profile” section (not displayed in-stream)

These additions are designed to provide users with contextual information without altering the flow of the platform. By understanding where a user is posting from or if they are masking their location readers may better interpret comments and online activity, particularly around foreign politics or sensitive topics.

Potential Impact

While these new tools are promising, their effectiveness will depend on user engagement. Analysts note that the visibility of VPN usage and other account details will only help if users actively check the information during discussions. Even a single comment noting a VPN or unusual account origin could reduce the influence of manipulative accounts.

X says the “About this profile” section will be launching in the app soon, giving users a first glimpse at a more transparent platform and greater insight into the context of online interactions.

