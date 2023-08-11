X Plans to Introduce Video Calling Feature for its Platform – Discover More!

X, previously known as Twitter, is set to launch video calling as it intends to transform into an all-inclusive “everything app.” The CEO, Linda Yaccarino, revealed this development in an interview with a famous media outlet. Furthermore, she said,

Soon you’ll be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform. The rebrand represented really a liberation from Twitter. A liberation that allowed us to evolve past a legacy mindset and thinking. And to reimagine how everyone, how everyone on Spaces who’s listening, everybody who’s watching around the world. It’s going to change how we congregate, how we entertain, how we transact all in one platform.

Since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition of X back in October, the platform faced a lot of turbulence. Recently appointed CEO Linda Yaccarino has tried to stabilize the situation and fulfill Musk’s vision of transforming X into an expansive “everything app.” The rebranding of the company from Twitter to X marked the first step in this transition. Video calling is just a glimpse of the upcoming changes, which also include features like user-to-user payments and improved connectivity for creators.

The social platform has also begun to enable users to monetize their shared content. Some other possible additions might include online shopping and banking, aligning with the primary goal of streamlining everyday activities within a unified platform.

However, not all users are supportive of such applications. Privacy advocates, for instance, express reservations regarding a sole platform retaining extensive user data, potentially leading to an aggravated vulnerability in case of a security breach.

Also read:

Engagement Battle: Threads Win Over X for 90% of Brands, Benefitting Users