X Plans To Roll Out New Way To Display Links Without Any Headline

Elon Musk-owned X, formerly named Twitter has some new plans to improve the aesthetics of the platform. According to the latest reports, X is now planning to roll out a new way to display news links without any headline or description. The social network will show just the link and the header image in a post, nothing else.

X Aims To Greatly Improve the Aesthetics of the Platform

Elon Musk confirmed this in a post on Monday. He stated that it was coming “directly” from him.

If we talk about the current style, a Twitter card for a news article or a blog post displays the headline and summary text along with the header image in the preview of a post. However, if the suggested change comes through, X/Twitter will only show the image with a link in a post. It means if a publication or a blog doesn’t post any coexisting text with the link, users will only see the link and the image for that article.

The all-new update seeks to reduce the stature of a post to fit more posts on one screen. In addition to that, Musk believes that removing headlines from the preview card will lessen clickbait. However, publications or blogs can easily write any text prompting users to click on the link with no preview card.

A bug on X damaged links and images posted using the platform’s native service before December 2014. The company later admitted the glitch through its support account on the platform and said the problem would be fully resolved in the coming days. The platform is also in the process of replacing the functionality of blocking users with an updated mute feature that will let users follow someone without the ability to interact with them.

