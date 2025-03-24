X Refuses to Register in Pakistan, Ban Continues

The immediate restoration of the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan remains unlikely, as negotiations between the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the platform’s management have failed to yield any resolution. X has firmly refused to register in Pakistan or comply with the country’s local laws, citing conflicts with its policies.

Sources within PTA confirm that the authority has opted not to restore access to X without explicit directives from the government or the judiciary. Despite multiple rounds of correspondence, X has remained firm in its stance, rejecting any obligation to register in Pakistan or adhere to domestic regulations.

The platform was officially blocked on February 17, 2024, following directives from the Ministry of Interior, which raised concerns. Authorities claim that despite repeated requests to remove or block objectionable material, X neither complied with the demands nor submitted a formal appeal for service restoration.

In addition to the ban on X, the Pakistani government has introduced amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), imposing stricter regulations on social media platforms. These amendments grant authorities greater control over digital content, tightening oversight on online discussions and social media activity. Digital rights groups have raised concerns that these new regulations could lead to increased censorship and suppression of free speech.

The ongoing restriction of X, coupled with the enforcement of stricter social media regulations, has raised concerns among digital rights activists and social media users in Pakistan. X remains a key medium for news, political discourse, and real-time updates, and its absence has significantly impacted digital communication. Many argue that prolonged restrictions not only curb freedom of expression but also hinder digital engagement for businesses, journalists, and policymakers.

As of now, the Ministry of Interior has not issued any new directives regarding the potential reinstatement of X. Ironically, government officials, including the Prime Minister of the country, are using X through VPN.

With negotiations at a standstill and new regulations tightening the government’s grip on social media, users of X in Pakistan may have to wait indefinitely for any positive development.