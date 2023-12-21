X Restored After Hours of Global Outage

The social media giant X was restored worldwide in the early hours of Thursday after a widespread outage. Users across the platform faced difficulties accessing posts. On the other hand, X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, experienced loading issues with a persistent “Waiting for posts” notification.

Downdetector reported over 77,000 users in the US and nearly 1,000 in Pakistan grappling with access problems during the disruption. Frustrated users sought alternatives like Facebook, Threads, and Reddit to share updates about the outage.

This downtime comes at a challenging time for X, entangled in multiple issues, including an EU probe addressing disinformation and hate. According to internal documents disclosed to staff, Elon Musk’s acquisition of X in October 2022 has seen the company’s value plummet to less than half of the $44 billion invested. This acquisition resulted in layoffs, including engineers responsible for service stability.

There is no immediate comment from X regarding the recent outage, and the cause remains undisclosed. Notably, X had previously faced a significant outage in February, impacting thousands of users who reported difficulties posting messages and sending direct messages.

