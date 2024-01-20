X Rolls Out Audio & Video Calls On Android

In August 2023, X’s CEO, Linda Yaccarino shared the news that video and audio call feature will soon hit the platform. It’s part of Elon Musk & Linda’s big idea to turn X into an “everything” app. The amazing part is that it seems as if they’re getting closer to that vision. Recently, the company got its 15th money-transmitter license. It will open the door for new payment features, letting users send money to each other. Together with that, X is also rolling out audio & video call feature for its Android users. The feature was introduced for iOS users back in October 2023. It has been allowing those with iPhones or iPads to enjoy the feature for quite some time now. Now, things are going to change for Android users as well.

X Bringing Audio/Video Calls For Its Android Users

Android users had to wait for a while, however, audio and video calls are finally making their way to the X app for Android. Reports claim that you might need to update your Android app to access this feature. It is pertinent to mention here that all users can receive calls, however, the privilege of placing calls is devoted to X Premium subscribers only. It seems to be the company’s strategy to get more subscribers. By restricting outbound calling and other recently introduced features like extended posts to X Premium subscribers, the company can attract more subscribers.

For all those unaware, X Premium costs $8 per month or $84 annually. Its subscriptions kick off at $3 per month for the Basic (with ads) tier. However, we still don’t know which tier includes the perk of outbound video and audio calling. X needs to answer questions regarding the subscription allowing audio/video calls. Reports claim that the rollout to all Android users will take a bit, however, the feature will soon make its way to all Android clients.

The process of enabling the feature is quite simple whether you are an iOS or Android user:

Head to Settings

Click on Privacy and Safety

Go to Direct Messages

Enable audio and video calling to turn it on or off

If you enable the feature, you can also handle who can call you. You can set restrictions, allowing calls only from people in your address book, users you follow, or just verified users.