X (Twitter) Restored After Global Outage Hits Pakistan and Other Countries

Popular social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, went offline for users across the globe, including Pakistan, on Thursday. The global outage lasted for several hours, affecting both the website and the mobile app. The service was restored in many regions after that. But again, it went offline on Saturday. After facing a global outage for several hours, the X (Twitter) is now restored.

Users in Pakistan started facing issues around 4 PM, with most reports of the outage peaking from 6 PM to 10 PM. Many said they were unable to access X even through VPNs. The problem wasn’t limited to Pakistan — users from the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries also reported similar issues.

What Caused the Outage?

X’s official engineering team later confirmed the issue. According to them, the disruption happened due to a data center outage. They said their team was working to fix the problem as quickly as possible.

On May 23, Wired reported that a fire broke out at a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon, which is used by X. Emergency services were called in to handle the fire. This incident caused major disruption to X’s services globally.

PTA’s Clarification

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also issued a statement about the outage. It confirmed that the issue was part of a global problem and not caused by any technical fault or internet filtering within Pakistan.

PTA said that all other internet services in Pakistan were working normally. They also referred to a report by NetBlocks, a global internet monitoring group, which confirmed that X was facing widespread technical problems in multiple countries.

Not the First Time

This is not the first time that X has faced such issues in Pakistan. In recent months, the platform has experienced several disruptions, especially during politically sensitive times.

For example, on March 11, users around the world faced problems accessing X. At that time, Elon Musk, the platform’s owner, claimed a massive cyberattack was behind the issue.

Earlier this year, on February 17, users in cities like Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi also reported that they couldn’t use X for several hours. No official statement was given at the time.

Services Now Restored

The recent disruption has now been resolved, and users in Pakistan and around the world can once again access X. The platform is back online, and both web and app versions are working normally.

While X has not shared detailed information on how long full recovery took, the team did acknowledge the issue and worked quickly to restore services.

Our Thought:

The global outage of X could be caused by a fire at a data center, leading to widespread access problems. The PTA confirmed it was not due to any local issue. The service is now restored, but the repeated disruptions have raised concerns among users in Pakistan and beyond.

