Realme X50 5G Master Edition Comes with Lines & Circles

Yesterday, Realme has revealed the X50 5G. Along with the company has revealed the Master Edition too. The interesting thing about the phone is that it is inspired by the lines and circles. Design-wise the Realme X50 5G Master Edition features a custom rear panel, populated by brushed metal-styled dots or lines and a set of matching wallpapers.

Realme X50 5G Master Edition Comes with Lines and Circles

X50 5G has a 6.57-inch IPS LCD with 120Hz refresh rate. Moreover, the phone comes with a dual punch-hole selfie camera including a main 16MP unit and an ultrawide 8MP snapper. Additionally, the phone comes with the latest Snapdragon 765G chipset with an integrated 5G mode.

Moreover, the phone has a quad-camera setup including the popular 64MP f/1.8 snapper along with a 12MP tele + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro setup. Furthermore, the Master Edition comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As far as the price is concerned, the phone will cost around $446.

The circle-inspired Realme X50 Master Edition will go on sale starting from January 14. Whereas, it is unclear when the lines-inspired model will be available. But we will more details it in the coming days.

Recommended Reading: Realme X50 5G Launches with 120Hz Display