Xbox beta testers getting Discord voice chat

Discord and Microsoft have joined hands together to add value to the gaming experience. Both companies are renowned entities and mark their prominence in the developer and social media platform market segments. Discord and Microsoft had announced Discord voice chat in Xbox which is arriving for the Xbox beta testers.

It is made available initially to the invite-only Alpha and Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox testers. The feature is now available to Xbox Insiders in the Beta ring and the good part is that it also doesn’t want an invite so will be very easy and convenient for the users when it will be made public.

Discord voice chat for the new Xbox dashboard

Microsoft was working on the new Xbox dashboard for a long and finally released it yesterday for the Beta testers. Apart from Quick Resume improvements and Xbox Share remapping, it also has the new feature of Discord voice chat integration. The new dashboard also provides the ability to pin games to Quick Resume so with the help of this feature the Xbox S and X owners will be able to keep on running two games and they will never drop out of the Quick resume feature.

How it works:

The Discord voice chat works in a way that it first links the Xbox and Discord accounts. Then the device gets connected to a Discord voice call using the mobile app and hence easily transfers the call to an Xbox console with the help of the Xbox mobile app. It is difficult for the first time but will get comparatively easy to connect when the first setup is complete. This feature is just for the voice calls and users will not be able to access the chat as there is no proper Discord app on Xbox. On the new Xbox dashboard, the users can easily find the Discord calls integrated well in the Parties & chats feature. The Discord friends can be found in the Discord voice call and the call volume can also be adjusted. If the user wants to disconnect the call, he can directly do it from the Xbox dashboard.

It is expected that after Beta ring users, the feature will also be made available soon to the Delta and Omega rings. As they have come together to provide people with the best feature, the users are waiting eagerly for it to approach all the Xbox consoles.

