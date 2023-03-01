Xbox CEO Confirms to have no Exclusivity on its Platform for COD

Advertisement

Recently, during an Xbox On interview, the head of Xbox Phil Spencer was questioned if Microsoft plans to provide Xbox players with unique content if its $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty developer Activision Blizzard is approved by authorities. In a reply, Phil said that Call of Duty players will have access to the same content and features on all platforms if Microsoft acquires the Activision Blizzard franchise.

Advertisement

“When we say available everywhere or non-exclusive, we want to provide the finest version of Call of Duty for every gamer on every platform,” he explained.

Furthermore, in this regard, Spencer said,

Advertisement

“I’m sitting here today with Hogwarts Legacy, a fantastic game that came out some weeks ago. And yes, there is a quest available on PlayStation that is not available on Xbox, and I am aware that this is an industry-standard. That is also not the game we are attempting to play here. It is not about a gun’s skin. It is not about a certain type of game mode. All platforms will have access to the same version of the game, which is essentially what we do today. Like, if you’re a PlayStation Minecraft user, I don’t think you’ll feel like you have the inferior version of Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons or Legends when it ships. We want to ensure that these players have a positive experience regardless of the platform they choose to play on.”

The regulators have voiced concern that the acquisition might considerably diminish PlayStation’s capacity to compete, considering that Microsoft would gain control of the “irreplaceable” Call of Duty series. In an effort to address these concerns, Microsoft recently announced that it had offered Sony a legally binding 10-year contract to release each new Call of Duty game on PlayStation on the same day as Xbox.

While Sony has thus far declined the offer, Microsoft president Brad Smith recently expressed optimism that a deal may be reached with PlayStation. Microsoft said last week that it has forged a 10-year contract to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms if the Activision Blizzard acquisition is approved.

Advertisement

Check out? Xbox Uses AI and Minecraft to Teach Kids About Internet Safety