Xbox Game Consoles Are Now ‘Woke’ Due To Energy Saver Mode

On January 11, Microsoft announced that the Xbox is going to be “the first gaming console to offer carbon-aware game downloads and updates. This clearly means that Xbox consoles will now be capable of scheduling updates for times while the electrical grid is making use of lower-carbon sources of power. No doubt, it’s a smart idea.

Microsoft stated that the new setting cuts power usage by up to 20 times as compared to the regular sleep mode. However, let me tell you that, it’s actually not a new feature. The “carbon aware” feature made its way to Windows 11 last year. Now, jump to what happened actually. It didn’t stop the right-wing commentariat and their political enablers from getting the update as the next great transgression against freedom. They took it as a new front in the culture wars, following equally idiotic sources of upset like M&Ms and gas stoves. A story was retweeted about the update posted on the right-wing website. Blaze News, Republican senator Ted Cruz stated:

“First gas stoves, then your coffee, now they’re gunning for your Xbox.”

It is quite clear that the tweet was misleading enough that Twitter added some bonus “context” underneath. This didn’t end here as the conservative youth organization Young America’s Foundation also shared the same article, saying:

"Lol, now the woke brigade is after video games all in the name of climate change."

So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. The Right-wing leaders are quite mad that Xbox is “going woke.” They are actually slamming this new optional feature meant to reduce the console’s overall carbon footprint as an attempt to “recruit kids into climate politics.” Stay tuned to know more about it.

