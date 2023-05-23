Xbox Games To Hit Cloud Gaming Service Boosteroid For First Time

According to the latest reports, Xbox games will soon hit the cloud gaming platform Boosteroid for the very first time in the coming week. The point worth mentioning here is that all users will be able to access Deathloop, Gears 5, Grounded, and Pentiment starting on June 1st. Let me tell you that Boosteroid users in the US, UK, European Union, and Ukraine will be capable to stream eligible Microsoft-owned games that they usually buy from Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Xbox Games Will Soon Hit Boosteroid

Reports claim that support for Microsoft Store purchases and other titles is also on the way. Sarah Bond, corporate vice president at Xbox stated in a blog post:
“We’ll regularly add more hits and fan favorites from our extensive catalog of PC games,”

It would not be wrong to say that soon Boosteroid will become the second external cloud service where Microsoft will make its games available. It has been unveiled that all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to stream all these titles via Xbox Cloud Gaming. “NVIDIA GeForce Now” users have been able to stream Gears 5 since May 18th. So, the good part is that now DeathloopGrounded, and Pentiment will land this week.

Let me tell you that Microsoft signed 10-year deals with NVIDIA & Boosteroid together with other cloud gaming providers to offer access to Xbox and Bethesda games. Even though, they wanted to provide access to PC versions of Activision Blizzard titles if its attempted investment of that company goes through. The US Federal Trade Commission mentioned its concerns about cloud gaming in the lawsuit in a shot to block the merger. On the other side, Microsoft’s cloud gaming concessions have subdued European Union officials, who gave the deal a gree signal.

