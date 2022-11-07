Xbox Head Comments on Halo Infinite Players’ Frustrations

Are you disappointed with the lack of content in Halo Infinite? Are you looking forward to Halo Infinite’s big winter update? Yes, we are too. No doubt, it has been a rough year for Halo Infinite players. The game had a very promising launch at the end of 2021, but the players have been very unhappy with an overall lack of content and substantial updates regarding the game. The developer 343 Studios is working quite hard on new content to keep players engaged, and that’s why Xbox is keenly aware of players’ frustrations.

Here’s What Xbox Head Says About Lack Of Content In Halo Infinite

Recently, in a new interview, Xbox Game Studios head Matt Booty addressed the game’s recent problems. Moreover, he also discussed how the company is working to turn things around. He said:

“As is apparent these days with a game like Halo Infinite, shipping the game is just the beginning. There’s got to be a plan for content sustain, there’s got to be a plan for the regular continuing engagement, and we just fell short on the plan on that. So we have really retrenched, we have got some changes in how the team is set up we’ve got some changes in leadership, and we’ve just got to really get refocused around that sustained content plan and making sure that we’re bringing a regular update of content for the players,”

The point worth mentioning here is that the game is not in a state to make Xbox happy about, however, there are some big changes coming in the near future. Halo Infinite‘s winter update is all set to release on November 8th. Reports claim that it will offer a substantial amount of new content together with several quality-of-life improvements. Halo Infinite Players can look forward to:

new maps

a beta for the long-awaited Forge mode

changes to Battle Pass progression.

The thing that we need to see is whether 343 Industries can truly sustain these types of content updates or not. It certainly looks like a good sign for the future! Halo Infinite is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC now.

Also Read: Insta Users Can Now Send Disappearing Msgs, Photos & Videos Using Vanish Mode (phoneworld.com.pk)