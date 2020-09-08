XBOX series S specs and release date

Microsoft has announced that a second next-generation console will be launched after a leak caused it to announce the Xbox Series S.

It said when launched in the US on 10 November, the system will be the “smallest Xbox ever.” A date has been skipped by tweets about the launch on its UK and other European accounts, suggesting they’ll have it later. Watchers from the organization also said the retail price is considerably lower than anticipated.

It’s been rumored for a long time that Microsoft is focusing on two next-gen Xbox consoles, seeking to hold both business ends. And now, we can also report that the pricing structure should be very similar, following the one of the previous year’s Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

Via our sources, we can confirm that the entry-level Xbox Series S would cost retail $299, with a $25 a month Xbox All Access funding alternative that Microsoft aims to drive hard via numerous retailers and a wide global rollout. The stronger Xbox Series X would cost $499, with an option to fund $35 a month for Xbox All Access.

The change might benefit customers who would otherwise wait for the price of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 machines from Sony to decline before choosing which platform to follow.