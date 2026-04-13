XChat Launching April 17: Elon Musk’s X Takes on WhatsApp with Encrypted Messaging App

Elon Musk’s platform X is preparing to make a decisive move into the messaging space with the launch of XChat, a standalone app designed to compete with global leaders like WhatsApp and Signal.

Expected to go live on April 17, XChat is already listed on Apple’s App Store for pre-order. Unlike the platform’s existing direct messaging (DM) feature, this new app represents a complete architectural overhaul, one that prioritizes encryption, privacy, and expanded communication features.

What Is XChat and How Does It Work?

XChat is a dedicated messaging application for X users, meaning you’ll need an X account to use it. Rather than functioning as an in-app feature, XChat operates independently, signaling a broader ambition to turn X into a multi-service ecosystem.

At its core, XChat enables users to:

Send direct messages to anyone on X

Make audio and video calls across devices

Share files and documents

Create large group chats (up to 481 members)

The app is reportedly built using Rust-based infrastructure with “Bitcoin-style encryption”, pointing to a strong emphasis on security and performance.

Key Features: Privacy, Control, and Flexibility

End-to-End Encryption

XChat promises full end-to-end encryption, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can read messages, a feature now standard among secure messaging platforms.

Disappearing Messages

Users can enable messages to automatically disappear within minutes, ideal for sensitive conversations.

Screenshot Blocking

A notable addition is the ability to block screenshots, adding another layer of privacy control rarely seen in mainstream apps.

Edit and Delete Messages

Users can edit or delete sent messages for everyone in the chat, a feature increasingly expected in modern messaging apps.

Ad-Free Experience

According to its App Store listing, XChat will be completely free of ads and will not track user activity, a claim that could become a major differentiator if upheld.

Privacy Debate: Claims vs Concerns

Despite strong claims around privacy, some users have already raised concerns. Critics point to the app’s data collection disclosures, which reportedly include access to:

Location data

Contact lists

Search history

User profiles

This has sparked debate about whether XChat can truly deliver on its “privacy-first” promise, especially when compared to platforms like Signal, which minimize data collection.

Can XChat Compete with WhatsApp and Signal?

The messaging app market is already crowded and highly competitive. XChat, on the other hand, introduces a key limitation:

Mandatory X account requirement, which could slow adoption

However, it also brings unique advantages:

Integration with an existing social network

Advanced privacy controls like screenshot blocking

A clean, minimal interface focused on conversation

The real test will be whether X can convert its existing user base into active XChat users.

What This Means for the Future of X

The launch of XChat signals a broader strategic shift. Under Elon Musk, X is evolving from a social media platform into an “everything app”, combining messaging, payments, and content into one ecosystem.

If successful, XChat could:

Reduce reliance on third-party messaging apps

Increase user engagement within X

Strengthen X’s position as a multi-functional digital platform

However, execution will be critical. Messaging apps rely heavily on network effects, and even strong features may not be enough without widespread adoption.

Conclusion: A Bold Step, but an Uphill Battle

XChat enters the market with ambitious promises, encryption, privacy, and a seamless communication experience. While its feature set is competitive, questions around privacy transparency and user adoption remain unresolved.

With its launch just days away, the industry will be watching closely to see whether XChat becomes a serious challenger or just another experiment in X’s evolving playbook.