Xiaomi 100W Fast Wired Charging to Launch Next Month

The tech world is full of competition. Every now and then we come across a trend which is followed by all mobile phone manufacturers. These days fast charging is trending and all smartphone giants are trying to include fast charging to its devices attracting more people towards the brand. Just yesterday, we came to know that Oppo is working on 125 Watt fast charging technology and it is one of the latest technology till now. Now we have come to know that the Chinese company is also about to introduce Xiaomi 100W fast wired charging next month.

Xiaomi 100W Fast Wired Charging- A Milestone Achieved

Xiaomi’s 100 Watt fast charging was in rumors for some months now and the company has also revealed the challenges faced by the R&D team to make this technology work. It seems that finally the company has found a way and the components needed for this tech have entered mass production.

The hardware that is finalized by the company is called Super Charge Turbo and ts is said to support 100-watt fast charging. It is said to enter Foxconn’s factories for mass production. It means if everything goes according to plan and on time, Xiaomi will launch this new technology by next month.

Even if Xiaomi is able to launch this tech, we should not oversee Oppo which s working on even better technology that supports 125 Watt fast charging. No doubt, Oppo has remained the pioneer when it comes to introducing fast charging solutions to the market while others have just followed the trend. Let’s see how Xiaomi fast charging tech will perform. Let’s wait and watch!

