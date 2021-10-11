Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE unveils a sleek yet striking aesthetic, packing all the perks into an ultra thin and lightweight body, measuring a mere 6.81mm and 158g**. The design is further accentuated by a razor-thin 1.88mm on both top and side bezels, as well as four choices of stylish color. While Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, and Peach Pink are making a return, Xiaomi is adding a brand new color – Snowflake White, matte and frosted white similar to freshly fallen snow.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE: Flagship-level Performance Housed in a Thin, Lightweight Package

Thanks to the 6.55” AMOLED DotDisplay, 10-bit TrueColor support and Dolby Vision®, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE offers truly stunning ultra vivid picture quality with vibrant colors, incredible brightness, contrast and amazing detail. Continuing the camera heritage of the Xiaomi 11 Family, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE delivers best-in-class shooting with a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Bundled with a toolbox of AI-powered features including One-click AI cinema, cinematic video filters, and a new Vlog mode.

Featuring the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 778G 5G Mobile Platform, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE leverages the power of 5G*** to elevate your daily experience. With ultra-fast connection at your fingertips, you can stream HD videos or resource-heavy games without lag, and enjoy crystal-clear video calls. The device is also equipped with a 4,250mAh battery and 33W fast charging that powers up in no time.

Recommended retail price starting from 69,999 PKR, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE comes in three variants, 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and will be available for purchase from official Xiaomi channels****.

Quick Specs:

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE 6.55” AMOLED Dot Display (2400 x 1080 FHD+) 10-bit TrueColor and DCI-P3 90Hz refresh rate 240Hz touch sampling rate Dolby Vision® HDR10+ 360° ambient light sensor Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White 160.53mm x 75.73mm x 6.81mm 158g Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 778G 6nm 64MP main camera (f/1.79, 0.7μm 4-in-1 to 1.4μm) 8MP ultra wide-angle camera (F/2.2,1.12μm) 5MP telemacro camera (F/2.4,1.12μm) 20MP in-display selfie camera 5G*** Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6 Dual SIM***** Multi-functional NFC IR blaster Arc side fingerprint PIN/Password, Pattern 4,250mAh (typ) battery 33W fast-charging 33W in-box charger Dual speakers Z-axis linear motor MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB

