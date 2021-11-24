Xiaomi 12 Camera Might have a Different Camera Module

As the end of the year nears many launches of different devices are draws closer. The closer the date gets more rumors circulate. Regarding the Xiaomi 12 series, we are hearing speculations about the camera design and tech specs. Rumor has it, that Xiaomi 12 might have a different camera module.

According to the information from different sources, the Xiaomi 12 series might be having a 50MP as the main camera along with ultra-wide lens and telephoto lens. The other talked about rumor is that it may also feature an FHD+ (Full HD+) display. The design of the Full HD+ display might vary from the previous models and may have rounded edges. The display might have a punch-hole on the top left corner for the selfie/ front camera.

The rumors further state that the charger may not be different than the previous series i.e. 11T series. So we can expect the 100W charger with the new Xiaomi series.

Till now no official statement is given by the company. In this post we have shared all the rumors that have surfaced. So there is a good chance things do not turn out to be the same as we may have imagined till now. Keep your fingers crossed.

