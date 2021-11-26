Xiaomi is working on its upcoming device and we are getting information regarding the specifications and features as well. Now we got very important information regarding the launch date of Xiaomi 12 and the date confirmed is December 12. This detail is confirmed in a report in Chinese publications, MyDrivers.

This device will be the flagship model and will be powered by the newly named Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The Xiaomi 12 series will include three phones: Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 pro, and Xiaomi 12 Ultra. for the branding of Xiaomi 12 Ultra the company has collaborated with the camera brand Leica. It will come with a curved display offering a refresh rate of 120HZ.

Xiaomi 12 Launch Date Confirmed to be December 12

According to rumors and leaks, the device will have three cameras set up with a 50 MP primary rear camera along with an ultra-wide-angle paired with a periscopic and telephoto lens. For selfies, the device will have an under-display camera. The best thing is that the device will support 100 w fast charging. The device will include 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of onboard storage.

Xiaomi is not the only brand that is going to bring something flagship for users by the end of this year, Lenovo and Motorola have also geared up to launch their flagships by the end of this year or the start of next year. So, this is just a report and the launch date might vary we need to keep looking for who among all these contenders will win the race of flagship and which one will be successful. let’s wait and watch.

