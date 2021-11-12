Xiaomi 12 Launch Expected Date

Its almost the mid of the November, after a fortnight we will enter the last month of the year 2021. Thus the wait for the Xiaomi 12 launch is not that long, as it is expected by the end of this year. The release of the Xiaomi 12 is claimed to be soon after the Qualcomm Tech Summit 2021. The claim is made by a very credible tipster named Digital Chat Station.

In the summit the announcement of the new chipset Snapdragon 898 will be made. It will not come as a big surprise that the new Xiaomi will be equipped with the Snapdragon 898 chip.

It is great news that the company will not delay the launch until next year. It has been the company ritual that in December, to launch the very basic versions a.k.a the vanilla variants of the latest flagship models.

For new readers, the Qualcomm Tech Summit event will be held from 30th November till 2nd December.

Also Read: Tech Giant Xiaomi Joins Daraz on its 11.11 Sale as the Diamond Partner