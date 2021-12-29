Xiaomi 12 Series Debuts With Watch S1 and TWS Earphones 3

Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro flagships with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset earlier today, while the Xiaomi 12X is powered by the Snapdragon 870 CPU. Along with the new 12 Series, Xiaomi introduced the Watch S1 and the TWS Earphones 3 wireless earbuds.

Xiaomi Watch S1

The Watch S1 is the company’s most recent high-end smartwatch. The watch has a sapphire glass protector, a stainless-steel casing, and a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display. The Watch S1 runs bespoke software and is compatible with a wide range of third-party apps. It has over 117 sport modes and is 5ATM waterproof, so it can monitor your swimming without trouble. There are also a few built-in sensors, including heart rate and blood oxygen monitors, as well as sleep tracking. There is GPS on board, and the microphone and speakers allow you to make calls. Because of the NFC functionality, you may easily make purchases wirelessly. The Xiaomi Watch S1 has a 470 mAh battery and may last up to 12 days on a single charge, according to the firm. Xiaomi Watch S1 starts at Rs. 29,477 ($165) for the rubber wristband version and Rs. 31,264 ($175) if you want the leather strap models.

The TWS Earphones 3

The TWS Earphones 3 can last 7 hours without ANC and 30 hours with the charging case on a single charge. The charging case itself may be charged in two ways: via a USB-C connection or with a Qi wireless charger that is compatible. Xiaomi didn’t reveal much about its True Wireless Earphones 3 devices, but it appears that they have ANC, which can cancel out up to 40dB of noise around the user, delivering a smooth and silent experience. The earbuds include three microphones and a transparency option that lets some outside sounds in. The earphones are also water and dust-resistant (IP55). The Xiaomi TWS Earphones 3 cost Rs. 12,505 ($70). International pricing and availability have not yet been disclosed.

Also read, Samsung Galaxy Introduces One UI 4 for the Galaxy S10 Series