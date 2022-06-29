Xiaomi 12S Series All Set for Launch on July 4th

Xiaomi will launching its first device Xiaomi 12S series in partnership with Leica in a big event on the coming Monday the 4th July. Xiaomi is made the announcement on their official Weibo account.

The partnership between Xiaomi and Leica was announced earlier this year. Xiaomi camera specs were never of below average in their performance but to compete with brands like Apple, Samsung and Google, the company went for the partnership.

Xiaomi’s rivals OnePlus and Vivo for improved camera specs partnered with Hasselblad and Zeiss respectively.

The founder and CEO of Xiaomi Group Mr. Lei Jun said during the announcement that their company is focused on creating the ultimate user experience and take smartphone photography to the next level. The Leica company agrees with their company’s future plans and ideas. The CEO hopes that their partnership with the Leica company will boost their company’s imaging strategy.

The CEO further added that with their partnership with Leica both the companies have benefited from optical design to tuning aesthetic orientations, product philosophies, and imaging preferences.

The CEO of Leica was also of the same views and said that this partnership will deliver exceptional quality of image coupled with Leica aesthetics with boundless creativity.

The smartphones from the Xiaomi 12S Series are the first generation of this partnership. Till now we know only about the specs of Xiaomi 12S Ultra (rumored as 12 Ultra) which is the company’s premier camera phone. The other variants of the 12S series i.e. Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro nothing is known about it. The 12S Ultra is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with 6.6-inch AMOLED display and 144p resolution and a smooth refresh rate. It is coming with a quad-rear camera setup with 50-megapixel as the main lens, 48-megapixel ultra wide and 48-megapixel periscope lens for portraits and zoom. The fourth lens of the camera module is kept a mystery and no details are known about it.

On 4th of July the company will disclose the specs of the other variants of the series and also about the fourth sensor of the camera module. So stay tuned.

