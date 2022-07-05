Xiaomi 12S Series Debuts With First Leica Branded Xiaomi Camera

Xiaomi 12S Series is the company’s highly anticipated series to date. There had been a lot of rumors and information regarding this series since the last two months. The 12S Series went official yesterday. It includes three smartphones including Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Xiaomi 12S Series

The series includes three smartphones including Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. I am going to jot down the specs, features, and price of the handsets turn by turn. Let’s get started.

Xiaomi 12S Specs, Features & Price

The Xiaomi 12S comes with a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Moreover, the Xiaomi 12S comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom support. In addition to that, there’s a 32-megapixel selfie shooter at the front, with an f/2.4 lens.

Xiaomi 12S is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The Xiaomi 12S price is set to be CNY 5,199 which is PKR 159,233 for the top-spec 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 12S Pro Specs, Features & Price

The second phone included in the series is the Xiaomi 12S Pro. It sports a 6.73-inch 2K curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and DCI-P3 color gamut. In addition to that, the display of the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Xiaomi 12S Pro also draws power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera setup of the handset is the same as that of the 12S. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX707 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter with 2x optical zoom support. Furthermore, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens. 12S Pro comes with a 4,600mAh battery that supports 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging. All the Connectivity options are the same as the Xiaomi 12S. Xiaomi 12S Pro Price is set to be CNY 4,999 (roughly PKR 1,53,108) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and goes all the way up to CNY 5,899 (roughly Rs 180,673) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specs, Features & Price

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is the most high-end smartphone in the lineup. It sports a 6.73-inch 2K (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, LTPO 2.0 technology, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum of 1,500 nits of brightness. In addition to that, the display has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support and has a DCI-P3 color gamut.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra is also powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset also comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony’s IMX989 primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens and OIS support, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera sensor, and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. Moreover, the smartphone comes with a laser autofocus sensor which is paired with an LED flash module. The selfie shooter of the smartphone is the same as that of the other members of the series which is 32-megapixel.

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is powered by a 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also comes with 10W reverse wireless charging support. Xiaomi 12S Ultra Price is set to be CNY 5,999 (roughly PKR 183,735) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly PKR 214,363).

The smartphones are available in China right now. There had been no words regarding the global availability of smartphones yet.