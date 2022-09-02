Xiaomi 12T Pro and Redmi Pad Renders Leak Revealing Rear Panel Design

Xiaomi is scheduled to debut the Xiaomi 12T series in worldwide markets very soon. The 12T and 12T Pro 5G premium smartphones are likely to be released in September or October 2022. While the firm has yet to declare a release date for the phones, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has been seen on Google Play Console, FCC, and other sites.

Moving on to the Redmi Pad, we noticed a Redmi tablet with the Redmi K20S Pro on the CMIIT website a while back. While the name of this Redmi tablet is unknown, it has the model number 22081281AC and is most likely the same device shown in the current leak. Let us have a look.

First look ✅

Xiaomi 12T Pro

– 200MP camera 📸 Redmi Pad

– 8MP rear camera #Xiaomi #Xiaomi12TPro #RedmiPad pic.twitter.com/pmsrIoeg4R — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) September 1, 2022

Despite their differences, both are on the way, and there’s a chance they’ll be revealed at the same time. According to rumours, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be a rebranded Redmi K50 Ultra, which was released for the Chinese market last month, with the sole difference being the primary camera.

If that happens, the 12T Pro will include a 6.67-inch 1220×2712 144 Hz OLED display, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 CPU, 8/12 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of storage, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro camera, a 20 MP selfie snapper, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W rapid wired charging.