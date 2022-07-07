Just recently, Xiaomi unveiled its Xiaomi 12S lineup. Now, the company is planning to expand the Xiaomi 12 family by launching the 12T series. The vanilla model has also appeared on IMEI registration. It has also shown up on FCC certification just recently. Its code name is “Plato” and it will be an attractive series for users because of its affordability.

Xiaomi 12T Series to Launch Soon with 200MP main Camera

According to the reports, Xiaomi 12T will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra SoC. It will come in two storage options, 8/128 GB and 8/256 GB. This chipset is very close to the performance of the Snapdragon 888 and is, even more, energy-efficient. Additionally, the phone will run MIUI 13 based on Android 12. It will support 5G, WiFi 6 and NFC. It will feature a 50MP main camera and 67W fast charging support.

Not only this but Xiaomi 12T Pro has also appeared in recent leaks. The upcoming phone will launch with a 200MP camera. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Moreover, the Xiaomi 12T Pro will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Also, it will feature a 120Hz OLED display.

The upcoming Xiaomi 12T and 12T Pro will launch in September and will go on sale in October. The reports are also claiming that both these models will be available in China as Redmi K50S and K50S Pro.

Just keep in mind that these are all rumours. Xiaomi has not revealed any information regarding the device yet. But we are hoping to get official information in the coming days. So, stay tuned for more updates.

