Xiaomi 13 Launch Rescheduled: Here’s New Official Launch Date

Moreover, the Xiaomi 13 appears to have a thicker top bezel as compared to the bottom bezel too, unlike most modern smartphones. In addition, Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 will rely on the Samsung E6, an AMOLED display that will output at 1080p, 120 Hz, and up to 1,900 nits in specific scenarios. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is expected to boast a 1440p and 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The company even added both Xiaomi 13 series models to its Tmall eCommerce platform. It is presumably in preparation for the pair’s launch. According to reports, both handsets will be available in the following four memory configurations:

8 GB RAM & 128 GB UFS 3.1 flash storage

8 GB RAM & 256 GB UFS 4.0 flash storage

12 GB RAM & 256 GB UFS 4.0 flash storage

12 GB RAM & 512 GB UFS 4.0 flash storage

According to the reports, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a four-camera setup with the primary 1″ sensor which is actually Sony IMX989 retained from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Let me tell you that the new bit is a gimbal stabilization and PDAF. We have still do not much info for the remaining sensors. However, we have got confirmation of PDAF autofocus on all four sensors and a dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) sensor. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will most likely boast the 12S Ultra’s circular camera housing.

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 will bring a 54MP Sony IMX800 main camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also bring a 12MP ultrawide OmniVision OV13B sensor and a 10MP Samsung S5K3K1 telephoto module with 3.2x optical zoom. Also, the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 50MP Sony IMX989 (1-inch sensor) with OIS as its primary camera. There will be a 50MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom. Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely feature a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.