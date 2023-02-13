Xiaomi 13 Lite Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Xiaomi 13 Lite Specs, Features & Design

Xiaomi is wrapping up the launch of the Xiaomi 13 series later this month on February 26, at MWC. Reports claim that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will not launch at the upcoming event. However, the other members of the family including the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13, and Xiaomi 13 Pro are all ready to hit the global market on MWC. The entry-level model of the lineup is actually the Xiaomi 13 Lite which has now been revealed in the flesh ahead of its launch revealing its key specs.

The Xiaomi 13 Lite is an entry-level phone. The mid-ranger is tipped to be the cheapest model in the series. The point worth mentioning here is that it is quite obvious from its specs as well. The 13 Lite will feature a 120 Hz AMOLED display. It will boast a 50 MP “triple camera system”. In addition to the 50 MP main sensor, the 13 Lite will sport a 20 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2 MP macro lens. The live images of the upcoming budget phone also confirmed dual selfie cameras. Theere will be two 32 MP shooters with different FoVs. Moreover, a massive 4500 mAh battery is tipped to complete the package as well.

The smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and will sport 67 W fast charging. The point notable here is that all these mentioned specs look quite familiar to the keen-eyed. The reason behind this is that the Xiaomi 13 Lite seems to be a rebadge of the Xiaomi Civi 2 that made a debut in China back in September 2022.

If it came out to be true then the Xiaomi 13 Lite is expected to ship with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Let me tell you that Xiaomi Civi 2 was a youth-oriented mid-range smartphone. So, it would be naive to expect the latest memory and storage technology as compared to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Almost two weeks are left in its launch. So, just wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

