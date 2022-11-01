Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera Specs Seem Pretty Impressive

According to the latest reports, the upcoming Pro Variant will be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition to that, a large 4,800mAh battery will keep its lights on. A recent leak suggests Xiaomi will continue its partnership with camera maker Leica in order to tune color balance.

Now, if we talk about cameras, the handset will be a 6.7-inch phone that will have triple 50MP shooters on the back. Together with that, there will be the primary offering of a one-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The company aims to continue the focus on excellence in imaging and will have its proprietary Surge C2 chip for image processing in the upcoming smartphone. In addition to that, we could also see the phone with a Surge P2 chip, another proprietary component, to support nice and quick 120W fast-charging capabilities. The handset will come with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.