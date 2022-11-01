Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera Specs Seem Pretty Impressive

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Nov 1, 2022
Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera

November is finally here, and 2023 is not far beyond, bringing us all new phone launches, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series. We hope that the Xiaomi family includes a few different models, including hardware that is well-equipped to succeed the Xiaomi 12 Pro which is one of the best smartphones of the company yet. Recently, we got our hands on a new spec leak attempting to shine some light on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera seems pretty good according to this latest leak.

All We Need To Know About Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera

According to the latest reports, the upcoming Pro Variant will be powered by the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition to that, a large 4,800mAh battery will keep its lights on. A recent leak suggests Xiaomi will continue its partnership with camera maker Leica in order to tune color balance.

Now, if we talk about cameras, the handset will be a 6.7-inch phone that will have triple 50MP shooters on the back. Together with that, there will be the primary offering of a one-inch Sony IMX989 sensor. The company aims to continue the focus on excellence in imaging and will have its proprietary Surge C2 chip for image processing in the upcoming smartphone. In addition to that, we could also see the phone with a Surge P2 chip, another proprietary component, to support nice and quick 120W fast-charging capabilities.  The handset will come with up to 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM.

As there had been no official words, we cannot even tell the half story of the performance you can expect from modern flagship phones. We will have to wait until the launch. Let’s see what Xiaomi offers to its upcoming flagship phone.

