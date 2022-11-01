Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera Specs Seem Pretty Impressive
November is finally here, and 2023 is not far beyond, bringing us all new phone launches, including the highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 series. We hope that the Xiaomi family includes a few different models, including hardware that is well-equipped to succeed the Xiaomi 12 Pro which is one of the best smartphones of the company yet. Recently, we got our hands on a new spec leak attempting to shine some light on the upcoming Xiaomi 13 Pro. Xiaomi 13 Pro Camera seems pretty good according to this latest leak.