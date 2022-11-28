Xiaomi finally confirmed the launch date for its upcoming Xiaomi 13 series phones. The upcoming series is launching on December 1. Not only this but the company will also unveil the MIUI 14 at the same event. The series will include Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro phones.

Xiaomi 13 Series and MIUI 14 are Launching on December 1

Xiaomi boss Lei Jun shared an official render of the Xiaomi 13 which will bring a flat OLED screen with 1.61mm thick bezels on the top and sides while the bottom one will measure 1.81mm. In addition, the phone will be 71.5mm wide – making it relatively easy to handle with one hand.

Additionally, all Xiaomi 13 series phones will be IP68 water and dustproof. In addition, Xiaomi confirmed it would launch its Watch S2 smartwatch and Xiaomi Buds 4 TWS earphones and its first desktop computer, a new Wi-Fi router and a projector at Thursday’s launch event.

Some previous reports have revealed that the upcoming Pro Variant come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. In addition to that, the phone will have a large 4,800 mAh battery. A recent leak suggests Xiaomi will continue its partnership with camera maker Leica in order to tune colour balance. the upcoming phone will have triple 50MP shooters on the back. Together with that, there will be the primary offering of a one-inch Sony IMX989 sensor.

We will get more official information about the series at the end of this week. So stay tuned.

