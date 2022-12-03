Xiaomi postponed the launch of its Xiaomi 13 series which was going to launch on December 1. The company has not revealed the new launch date of the series yet. Probably. we will get the series by the end of this month. Now just before the launch, the new leaks surfaced online revealing the details about camera, RAM and storage specs of the upcoming Xiaomi 13 series.

Xiaomi 13 series Leaks Revealed RAM/storage configurations, Colours and Specs

According to the leakster, Ishan Agarwal, Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro will be offered in 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB and 12/512GB trims. The entry-level 8/128GB models will offer UFS 3.1 storage while all other versions will bring UFS 4.0. All phones will come with LPDDR5X RAM.

Additionally, the upcomig series will come in at least four colour options and one limited edition version. Distant Mountain Blue will bring a leather-back finish while Wilderness Green will stick to a glass back. The other two leaked color options are Ceramic Black and Ceramic White.

Moreover, the upcoming Xiaomi 13 will bring a 54MP Sony IMX800 main camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also bring a 12MP ultrawide OmniVision OV13B sensor and a 10MP Samsung S5K3K1 telephoto module with 3.2x optical zoom. Also, the phone willl pack with a 4,500 mAh with 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 50MP Sony IMX989 (1-inch sensor) with OIS as its primary camera. There’s a 50MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom. Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely feature a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

We will get more official information about the series in the coming days. So stay tuned.

