Xiaomi 13 Ultra Camera Specs Tipped Ahead Of Launch

Xiaomi 13 series is one of the highly anticipated series by the company to date. Recently, Xiaomi postponed the launch of its upcoming 13 series which was going to launch on December 1. The point worth mentioning here is that the company has not revealed the new launch date of the series yet. Probably, we will get the series by the end of this month. Now just before the launch, we have got our hands on some Xiaomi 13 Ultra Camera Specs. Let’s get started.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Camera Specs Surfaced Online

The Xiaomi 13 series is expected to make its way to the market very soon with two models including the vanilla 13 and its Pro sibling. In addition to that, an Ultra variant will also join their ranks later on, and guess what? A noted tipster recently shared some key specs for the Xiaomi 13 Ultra’s camera setup.

According to the reports, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will feature a four-camera setup with the primary 1″ sensor which is actually Sony IMX989 retained from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Let me tell you that the new bit is a gimbal stabilization and PDAF. We have still do not much info for the remaining sensors. However, we have got confirmation of PDAF autofocus on all four sensors and a dToF (Direct Time-of-Flight) sensor. Xiaomi 13 Ultra will most likely boast the 12S Ultra’s circular camera housing.

The upcoming Xiaomi 13 will bring a 54MP Sony IMX800 main camera sensor with OIS. The phone will also bring a 12MP ultrawide OmniVision OV13B sensor and a 10MP Samsung S5K3K1 telephoto module with 3.2x optical zoom. Also, the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 67W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the other hand, Xiaomi 13 Pro will feature a 50MP Sony IMX989 (1-inch sensor) with OIS as its primary camera. There will be a 50MP ultrawide Samsung JN1 sensor and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto with 3.2x optical zoom. Xiaomi 13 Pro will likely feature a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

