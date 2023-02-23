Advertisement

Xiaomi is about to launch Xiaomi 13 series globally by the end of this week. The series include Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro and it was initially unveiled in China in December. However, the latest leaks are revealing that the company may launch the ultra variant very soon. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra was unveiled in July of 2022, so its successor still has plenty of time to arrive. The latest Xiaomi 13 Ultra case leaks revealed a gigantic camera island. The leaked images contain a couple of images showing the camera island of the phone.

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Case Leaks Reveal Gigantic Camera Island

The latest leak is also in line with a purported sketch of the device, as well as an alleged live hands-on image, both of which leaked last week in China. The arrangement of the sensors seems to be similar, but it’s not 100% either. The oval-shaped cutout at the top of the island may well serve a purpose, but it’s not obvious what it would be from the other leaked images.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in March or April, at least in China. It should have a huge focus on photography, unsurprisingly given the Ultra lineage. According to one past leak, the 13 Ultra will keep its predecessor’s 1-inch main sensor but will add gimbal stabilization. All four cameras on the back will have autofocus, and there will be a dToF (direct Time-of-Flight) sensor too.

We may get more information about the phone at the global launch event of the Xiaomi 13 series. Stick around to get more updates about the phone.

