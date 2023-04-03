Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 13 Ultra Is Tipped To Be Next Camera King

It would not be wrong to say that Xiaomi has been doing an amazing job with cameras lately. The flagship phone Xiaomi 13 Pro has unanimously well-received for its Leica-branded camera system, with three 50MP rear snappers. The point worth mentioning here is that the Chinese mobile maker is now working on a camera setup with four 50MP rear shooters on the upcoming highly anticipated Xiaomi 13 Ultra. 

Expected Xiaomi 13 Ultra Specs

According to the latest reports, Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to come with a very strong set of specifications. The handset will have promising features making it stand out in the whole Xiaomi Family.  Xiaomi 13 Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are already one of the best smartphone by the company however, now, Xiaomi is working on 13 Ultra variant that is expected to become one of the best camera smartphones in 2023.

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra is expected to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED LTPO display having 120Hz refresh rate. It will be similar to what is present on the 12S Ultra. As it is a top flagship, you will definitely get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 along with 12GB/16GB RAM options. In addition, there will be 256GB and 512GB of internal storage variants. The smartphone is tipped to come with 4,900mAh battery with support of 90W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

The 13 Ultra will stand out due to the rear camera setup. The phone will boast four 50MP cameras on the back having modes: standard, ultrawide, telephoto, and zoom. Let me tell you that we still don’t know the exact details of the zoom setup yet. There is mention of a telephoto lens, so the zoom camera is expected to be somewhere between 5x-10x optical zoom. The 13 Ultra will also retain the Leica color science, which is no doubt pivotal to Xiaomi’s recent camera success.

The front snapper on the 13 Ultra is tipped to be a 32MP shooter, which is the same as on the past family members. The handset will run MIUI 14 with an Android 13 base. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

