Xiaomi confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch later this month, however, the company is not revealing any other information about the phone. But thanks to the latest leaks, we came to know that Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have a chunky camera bump. The OnLeaks and Smartprix shared 3D renders of the new camera flagship giving us design information.
The design appears toned down compared to the 12S Ultra. The 1” IMX989 sensor requires more thickness, so Xiaomi resorted to a double bump again. According to measurements from the CAD design, the phone measures 163.2 x 74.6 x 9.57mm, without the bump. With the bump, the total thickness comes out to 15.61mm. For comparison, the 12S Ultra is 9.1mm without the bump and 13.5mm with it.
Xiaomi 13 Ultra Renders Show a Chunky Camera Bump
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will have four cameras. The reports claimed that there will be a quad 50MP setup. There are no details on the extra module. Moreover, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. It will have a 4,900mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. Also, it will have a curved 6.7” 120Hz AMOLED display.
The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will be available globally. There is no official word on pricing yet. However, a leak showed a CNY 6,300 price tag for the base 8/256GB model and CNY 6,800 for the 12/256GB version. The equivalent Xiaomi 13 Pro units cost CNY 5,400 and CNY 5,800, respectively.
