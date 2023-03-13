Advertisement

After the well-acclaimed Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra in 2021, everyone was waiting for the 12 Ultra. But when the company announced the 12S Ultra, it decided not to release the handset worldwide, supposedly due to the chip shortage everyone was experiencing in 2022. However now, Xiaomi 13 Ultra will make its debut in the international market.

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Ultra to Soon Launch Globally

The phone has appeared in leaked images revealing a gigantic camera island. The Xiaomi 13 Ultra will launch in March or April, at least in China. It should have a huge focus on photography, unsurprisingly given the Ultra lineage. According to one past leak, the 13 Ultra will keep its predecessor’s 1-inch main sensor but will add gimbal stabilization. All four cameras on the back will have autofocus, and there will be a dToF (direct Time-of-Flight) sensor too.

The upcoming phone will come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Moreover, it will feature 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Also, the phone will come with 108MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. However, the phone will come with a massive 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support.

Advertisement

Additionally, the phone will have a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED touchscreen. These are all rumoured specs. We will get more information about the upcoming device in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

See Also: Expected Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 Launch Date Revealed