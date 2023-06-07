Xiaomi 14 & 14 Pro Will Boast Periscope Zoom Cameras

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is reportedly working on the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. The smartphones are tipped to launch in China in November. Both the handsets of the upcoming series will boast Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, which may debut in October this year. Xiaomi 14 & 14 Pro are rumored to come with periscope zoom cameras enabling them to capture distant objects with precision.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Specs, Features & Design

According to the latest reports, the 14 Pro will come with a periscope telephoto camera. It will offer 5x optical zoom with an outstanding 115mm focal length. On the other hand, Xiaomi 14 will come with a periscope telephoto camera with 3.9x optical zoom and a shorter 90mm focal length. There had been no news regarding the cameras of the series yet. However, some previous reports claimed that Xiaomi 14 will have three 50-megapixel cameras on its back like the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The front-facing camera of the Pro variant is tipped to support 4K video recording, vowing high-quality selfies and video calls.

Now, let’s dig into 14 Pro’s design details. Rumors claim that both handsets will have flat and curved-edge displays. These variants will be powered by sizable batteries expected to feature a 5,000mAh capacity. However, let me tell you that charging capabilities will vary between the models. The vanilla variant is tipped to support up to 90W charging and the Pro variant will potentially offer even faster 120W charging speeds.

In addition to that, model numbers have been revealed for both handsets. Xiaomi 14 carries the designations 23127PN0CC (China) and 23127PN0CG (global). On the other hand, model numbers 23116PN5BC and 23116PN5BG belong to the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The third member of the family, the Ultra variant will launch next year. There had been no official words regarding the series yet. Let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

